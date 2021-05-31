$99.29 Million in Sales Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will post sales of $99.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Marcus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.00 million and the lowest is $93.58 million. The Marcus reported sales of $7.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,152.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year sales of $455.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $445.17 million to $466.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $722.17 million, with estimates ranging from $722.10 million to $722.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.62 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 103.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

In other The Marcus news, Director David M. Baum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,879.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,037,843.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,743.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,128 shares of company stock worth $4,389,873. Corporate insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in The Marcus by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Marcus during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in The Marcus by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.11. 372,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,924. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. The Marcus has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.93.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

