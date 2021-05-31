JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Brokerages predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will post $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $215.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 565.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $5.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JetBlue Airways.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on JBLU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

In other JetBlue Airways news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,886.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,401 shares of company stock worth $685,265. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $55,309,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,444 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,314 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at $48,004,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,059,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,289,868. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.