Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.850-3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FELE shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.67.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Shares of FELE stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.89. The company had a trading volume of 125,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,521. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $87.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.42.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $157,390.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,301.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,970 shares of company stock valued at $972,441 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.