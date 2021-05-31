iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,739,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 30,344 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 6,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,384,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,597. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.76. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $64.03 and a one year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

