$478.60 Million in Sales Expected for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will announce $478.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teradata’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $475.80 million and the highest is $481.40 million. Teradata posted sales of $457.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.36 million. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDC. Bank of America raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $55,900.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,522.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $352,758.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,227 shares of company stock worth $955,376. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Teradata by 165.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.87. 443,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 478.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Teradata has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

