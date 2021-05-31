VIG (VIG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One VIG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $1,349.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIG has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000115 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,383.58 or 0.14689131 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001379 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,913,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

