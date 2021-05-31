Crypton (CRP) Market Cap Achieves $729,217.06

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. Crypton has a market capitalization of $729,217.06 and approximately $524.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypton has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypton coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

CRP is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,854,942 coins. The official website for Crypton is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CRPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.