Northwest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB stock opened at $236.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.66. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $163.99 and a twelve month high of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.