Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,877 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,604 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS opened at $86.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.96.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

