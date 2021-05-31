AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $29.43. 40,929,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,986,586. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.13 billion, a PE ratio of -84.08, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

