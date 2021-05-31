Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s Largest Position

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 20.7% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $79,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,712,000 after acquiring an additional 151,491 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after acquiring an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after acquiring an additional 208,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,931,000 after acquiring an additional 239,948 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $386.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,371,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,321. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.77 and a twelve month high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

