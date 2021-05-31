Center for Financial Planning Inc. Buys 1,350 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 0.7% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,719,083. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.77. The company has a market cap of $143.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,416 shares of company stock worth $26,384,747. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

