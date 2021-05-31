Barclays Increases Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Price Target to GBX 585

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 585 ($7.64) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an under review rating and issued a GBX 552 ($7.21) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 438 ($5.72).

Shares of CSP traded up GBX 12.70 ($0.17) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 512.50 ($6.70). 505,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,596. Countryside Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 276.08 ($3.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 557.50 ($7.28). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 518.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 475.82. The firm has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -301.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 3.95.

In other Countryside Properties news, insider John W. Martin purchased 39,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 511 ($6.68) per share, for a total transaction of £200,107.60 ($261,441.86).

Countryside Properties Company Profile

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

