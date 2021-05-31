A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) in a research report report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAG. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.73) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

LON:BAG traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 522 ($6.82). The stock had a trading volume of 126,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,256. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 520.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 507.82. The company has a market capitalization of £584.79 million and a PE ratio of 30.35. A.G. BARR has a twelve month low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 550 ($7.19). The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

In other news, insider Jonathan David Kemp purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £39,600 ($51,737.65). Insiders have acquired a total of 8,088 shares of company stock worth $4,005,170 over the last 90 days.

About A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.