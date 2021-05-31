SYNC Network (SYNC) Achieves Market Cap of $4.49 Million

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0391 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 33.3% against the US dollar. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and $56,546.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.44 or 0.00522439 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00023239 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000097 BTC.
- Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002590 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $466.99 or 0.01301626 BTC.
- Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000170 BTC.
SYNC Network Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “
Buying and Selling SYNC Network
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
