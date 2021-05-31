$112.30 Million in Sales Expected for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will announce sales of $112.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.00 million and the highest is $118.70 million. Shift4 Payments posted sales of $67.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year sales of $483.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $475.60 million to $487.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $601.40 million, with estimates ranging from $570.80 million to $650.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOUR. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

FOUR stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.29. 495,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,615. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion and a PE ratio of -88.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.67.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 14,700 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $1,251,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,821,129 shares of company stock worth $350,064,544. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 621.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,592,000 after buying an additional 932,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after buying an additional 814,160 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,594,000 after purchasing an additional 773,279 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 523.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,457,000 after purchasing an additional 751,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,324,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 661,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

