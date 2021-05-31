The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Lessened by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.5% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 41.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 378,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,651,000 after acquiring an additional 110,479 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $7,052,000. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 9.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $2,209,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 6.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW remained flat at $$73.85 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 6,205,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,067,560. The company has a market capitalization of $133.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $74.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $924,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,102,991.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,345,953 shares of company stock valued at $94,054,353. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

