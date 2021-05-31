Cullen Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 31,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,480,489,000 after buying an additional 839,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after purchasing an additional 379,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,041,003,000 after purchasing an additional 266,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,739,000 after purchasing an additional 829,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.91. 94,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,292. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.53 and a 12-month high of $232.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $160.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.54.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.