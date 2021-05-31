$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.80. FOX posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,292,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,358. FOX has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.89. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

