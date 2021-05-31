Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.300-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.

ENR traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 262,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,109. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.89. Energizer has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.