State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 16,665 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,665 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.6% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $157,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $360.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,625,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,060. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $375.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.62. The firm has a market cap of $357.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.65.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

