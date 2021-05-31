Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to Post -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will report earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.32). NGM Biopharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

NGM stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,722. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.94.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $616,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

