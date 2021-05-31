Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to Post $0.45 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.43. Newell Brands posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Newell Brands.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on NWL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 344.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.69. 2,812,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,183. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.