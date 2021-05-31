Analysts Anticipate Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to Announce -$1.98 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will report ($1.98) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.75) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.17). Norwegian Cruise Line posted earnings of ($2.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year earnings of ($6.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.90) to ($5.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

NCLH stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.90. The company had a trading volume of 18,343,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,704,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.02. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $34.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 227,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,066,000 after buying an additional 76,234 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after buying an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 24,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

