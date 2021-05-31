Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Has $7.39 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 91.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 429,857 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.91. 713,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,112. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $197.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.82. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

A number of analysts have commented on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.94.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

