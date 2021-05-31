Davis R M Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 154.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,845 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $26,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $222.58. 307,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,127. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $138.12 and a twelve month high of $227.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.89.

