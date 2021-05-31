TD Capital Management LLC Buys 293 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $17,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,349 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,920,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,659 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,083 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,354 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.69. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.08 and a 12-month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.