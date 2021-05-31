Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.71 million.

PRTY stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $9.23. 52,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,759. Party City Holdco has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.69 and a beta of 3.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

