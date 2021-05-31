Coastline Trust Co Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 88.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total value of $819,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,534,629.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,653 shares of company stock valued at $77,798,067 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $625.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $602.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.22, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $665.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $683.75. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.84 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.19.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

