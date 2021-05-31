Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 38 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.19.

TSLA opened at $625.22 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.84 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.22, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $665.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $683.75.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at $37,534,629.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,653 shares of company stock worth $77,798,067 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.