iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,308,000 after buying an additional 2,121,597 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,397,000 after purchasing an additional 497,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,478,000 after purchasing an additional 444,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $236.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.66. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $163.99 and a 1 year high of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

