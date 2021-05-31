Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 80.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,885,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,384,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $550,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $421.65 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $296.49 and a twelve month high of $424.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

