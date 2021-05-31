Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Stride reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

LRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stride has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of LRN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 327,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,725. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $295,473.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $3,138,412.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,073,869.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,286 shares of company stock worth $6,432,062 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter worth $48,797,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Stride by 9,469.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after buying an additional 967,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stride by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,179,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,035,000 after buying an additional 840,759 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Stride during the first quarter valued at $13,664,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Stride by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,874,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after buying an additional 437,648 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

