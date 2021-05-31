Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.21. ResMed posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.43.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $200,503.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,701.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,023,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,732 shares of company stock worth $5,436,870. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.85. The stock had a trading volume of 472,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,606. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. ResMed has a one year low of $156.57 and a one year high of $224.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

