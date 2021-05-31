Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) vs. Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Head to Head Analysis

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) and Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Bank of China shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bank of China and Premier Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of China $87.67 billion 1.27 $27.12 billion N/A N/A Premier Foods $1.08 billion 1.26 $59.12 million $0.39 20.36

Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of China and Premier Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of China 20.45% 8.40% 0.72% Premier Foods N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bank of China and Premier Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of China 0 1 1 0 2.50 Premier Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Bank of China has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Foods has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of China beats Premier Foods on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment provides savings deposits, personal loans, credit and debit cards, payments and settlements, wealth management products, and funds and insurance agency services to retail customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the foreign exchange transactions, customer-based interest rate and foreign exchange derivative transactions, money market transactions, proprietary trading, and asset and liability management. The Investment Banking segment offers debt and equity underwriting, financial advisory, stock brokerage, investment research and asset management, and private equity investment services, as well as sells and trades in securities. The Insurance segment underwrites general and life insurance products; and provides insurance agency services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 11,550 institutions, including 10,991 institutions in Chinese mainland; and 559 institutions in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and other countries. It is also involved in the aircraft leasing business. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Bank of China Limited is a subsidiary of Central Huijin Investment Limited.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands. Its products portfolio also comprises ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, Angel Delight, Mr Kipling, and Cadbury brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling, Cadbury, and Lyons brands. The company offers its products through supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, and wholesale and food service facilities, as well as through online channels. Premier Foods plc was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in St Albans, the United Kingdom.

