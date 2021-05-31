Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 335 ($4.38).

Shares of MONY stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 270.20 ($3.53). The company had a trading volume of 650,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,338. The firm has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 233.79 ($3.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 354 ($4.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 269.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 267.78.

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 10,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £28,844.76 ($37,685.86).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

