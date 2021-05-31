A.G. BARR’s (BAG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 515 ($6.73) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

LON:BAG traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 522 ($6.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of £584.79 million and a PE ratio of 30.35. A.G. BARR has a 52-week low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 550 ($7.19). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 520.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 507.82.

In other news, insider Jonathan David Kemp bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £39,600 ($51,737.65). Insiders acquired 8,088 shares of company stock worth $4,005,170 in the last three months.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

