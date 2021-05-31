Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.
ALK traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,733. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.81.
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 8,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $576,553.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 124,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,685,758.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,224 shares of company stock worth $7,519,018. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Alaska Air Group Company Profile
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.
