Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

ALK traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,733. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALK. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alaska Air Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 8,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $576,553.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 124,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,685,758.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,224 shares of company stock worth $7,519,018. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.