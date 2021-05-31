State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 10,064 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,064 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $80,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $329,000. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 101,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 31,753 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $189.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,306,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,326. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.