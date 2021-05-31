Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 381.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,082,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,650,190 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Welltower worth $149,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,817 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,852,000 after buying an additional 73,768 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,712,000 after buying an additional 4,177,256 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 28.5% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,018,000 after buying an additional 1,878,667 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,620,000 after buying an additional 1,267,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,118. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $77.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

