Zacks Investment Research Lowers Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) to Hold

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $195.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Acuity Brands’ shares have outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period. Estimates for current year have moved up in the past 60 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism the company’s earnings growth potential. A diversified portfolio of innovative lighting control solutions and energy-efficient luminaries are major growth drivers. Notably, its consistent focus on input cost reduction and productivity strategy to enhance its portfolio bode well. In second-quarter fiscal 2021, gross margin grew 170 basis points (bps) year over year and adjusted SD&A improved 10 bps due to ongoing product and productivity improvements and efficient cost management.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on AYI. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.08.

NYSE AYI traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.75. 384,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,945. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $83.52 and a 52 week high of $194.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.58.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

