Zevin Asset Management LLC Invests $5.54 Million in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Zevin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,538,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in AON by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in AON by 372.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in AON by 2.6% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 18,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.40.

AON traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $253.37. 49,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,470. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $177.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.24. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

