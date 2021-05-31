Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 283.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,004 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $158,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 372.3% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 55,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 43,839 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 61.0% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 216,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,144,000 after acquiring an additional 81,964 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JCI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $66.54. 2,773,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,604,560. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average of $54.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

