Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives $44.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of research firms have commented on LSCC. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 902 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $41,825.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,432.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,139 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $952,632.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,067,144.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,295 shares of company stock worth $6,448,827. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 223.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 28,506 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 841.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after purchasing an additional 247,276 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 201.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 57,883 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 93.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 261,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 126,692 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.07. The company had a trading volume of 626,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,847. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.64. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

