Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DPSGY shares. Nord/LB raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS DPSGY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.94. 156,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,556. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.02. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $30.96 and a 1 year high of $68.80. The company has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is 43.33%.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

