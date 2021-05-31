Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.
Several analysts recently issued reports on DPSGY shares. Nord/LB raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday.
OTCMKTS DPSGY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.94. 156,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,556. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.02. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $30.96 and a 1 year high of $68.80. The company has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is 43.33%.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
