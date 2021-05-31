Thunder Token Trading 1.8% Higher This Week (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $69.75 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00017607 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.48 or 0.00202020 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001168 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000794 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

