Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Interfor (IFP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Interfor (TSE: IFP):

5/31/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$63.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2021 – Interfor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Interfor had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$56.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Interfor had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$60.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Interfor had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$41.00.

5/7/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$47.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$48.00.

4/28/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$46.00.

4/23/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$40.00.

Shares of IFP traded down C$0.16 on Monday, reaching C$31.01. 156,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,015. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.69. Interfor Co. has a 52-week low of C$9.05 and a 52-week high of C$38.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 3.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66.

Get Interfor Co alerts:

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,100 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.13 per share, with a total value of C$74,803.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,970 shares in the company, valued at C$1,374,686.10.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.