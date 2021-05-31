Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Interfor (IFP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Interfor (TSE: IFP):
- 5/31/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$63.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/31/2021 – Interfor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/28/2021 – Interfor had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$56.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/28/2021 – Interfor had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/25/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$60.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Interfor had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/11/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$41.00.
- 5/7/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$47.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$48.00.
- 4/28/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$46.00.
- 4/23/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Interfor had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$40.00.
Shares of IFP traded down C$0.16 on Monday, reaching C$31.01. 156,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,015. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.69. Interfor Co. has a 52-week low of C$9.05 and a 52-week high of C$38.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 3.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66.
In other news, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,100 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.13 per share, with a total value of C$74,803.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,970 shares in the company, valued at C$1,374,686.10.
Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.