Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Short Interest Up 38.3% in May

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 28,430,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the April 29th total of 20,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,142,276 shares of company stock worth $75,294,613. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $42.72. The company had a trading volume of 14,727,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,701,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.15. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.80.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

