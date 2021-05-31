Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,451 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,701 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after purchasing an additional 925,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,847,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 151,736 shares during the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on F. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

F traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 152,105,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,728,938. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $15.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

