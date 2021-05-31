Opus Investment Management Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Opus Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,885,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $550,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $421.65. 3,280,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,475,119. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $296.49 and a 52 week high of $424.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

